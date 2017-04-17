Semana Santa malinawon: pulis
MALINAWON sa kinatibok-an ang tibuok Sugbo sa pagtimaan sa Semana Santa bisan sa hulga sa siguridad nunot sa presensya sa mga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf sa Inabanga, lalawigan sa Bohol, niadtong Martes.
Hugot nga siguridad ang gipatuman sa kapulisan sa syudad sa Sugbo atol sa pag timaan sa Semana Santa tungod usab sa nahitabong engkwentro sa militar ug kapulisan didto sa Bohol.
Apan bisan pa niini, nihulagway si Sr. Supt. Joel Doria nga malinawon ang tibuok syudad ug way dagkong mga insidente nga nahitabo.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 18, 2017.
