Nahitabo ni Bas angay panaminan: Meca

ALANG sa Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), angay magsilbing leksiyon sa uban nga mga kapitan ug uban pang opisyal sa barangay ang pagkasikop sa kapitan sa Lagtang, siyudad sa Tali­say, Mark Ferdinand Bas. Si Bas gitumbok nga ika-upat sa drugs watchlist sa kapulisan sa Talisay ug giingong nahisakop sa Sabalones Drug Group nga nag-operate sa habagatang Sugbo. Wa’y drugas nga nakuha gikan kaniya apan dunay granada, mga armas ug mga bala. Sigun ni CPADAO executive director Ivy Meca, angay di unta malambigit sa drugas sa bisan unsang paagi ang mga opisyal sa kabarangayan, ilabi na kay diha sa ilang dapit nakasentro ang nagpadayon nga drug-clearing operation sa kagamhanan. “Drug-clearing is barangay-based. Without their co­operation, it’s hard to clear it,” niingon si Meca. Matod ni Meca nga dunay mga barangay official sa Sugbo nga nalambigit sa pagpamaligya og illegal drugs. Gani mao kini hinungdan nganong way barangay gikan sa mga component city sa probinsiya ang gideklarar nga drug-cleared sa mga awtoridad. Di makasulti si Meca kon pila ka mga opis­yal sa barangay ang dunay ka­lambigitan sa drugas apan giklaro niya nga di tanan. Kon mopadayon sa ilang illegal nga kalihukan, gipadayag ni Meca nga hayan manubag sa balaod ang maong mga opisyal.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.