CPDRC nanawat na og piniriso

NUNOT sa kapuno na sa Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), nagplano si Go­bernado Hilario Davide III nga pakigtagbuan ang mga huwes dinhi sa Sugbo aron pasabton sa problema sa pagkapuno sa prisohan. Gusto ni Davide nga makahimo og lakang ang korte aron maluagan ang mga bilanggoan. Sa pagka-karon, anaa sa 2,732 ang ihap sa mga piniriso sa CPDRC ug nibalik na kini sa pagpanawat og mga piniriso gikan sa kalungsuran, nga dunay commitment order gikan sa hukmanan. Nakasabot usab si Davide sa sitwasyon sa mga detention cell sa mga police station sa kalung­suran, ilabi na kay gamay lang ang maong mga pasilidad ug nag­­kadaghan ang ilang mga pi­ni­riso nunot niining nagpadayon nga kam­paniya kontra drugas. Niadtong Dominggo, 30 ka mga insular prisoner gikan sa CPDRC ang gipadala na usab ngadto sa New Bilibid Prison sa Muntinlupa City sa kauluhan. Sa laing bahin, gisugyot ni Davide nga maghimo ang Bureau of Jail Management and Penology og bilanggoan sa matag distrito aron adto ibalhog ang mga priso nga makahimo og salaod sa ilang hurisdiksiyon. Kini aron maluag-luagan sab unya ang mga piniriso sa CPDRC.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

