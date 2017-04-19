DOH mipahimangno sa publiko sa kuyaw sa init

ALAS 10 sa buntag hangtod alas 3 sa hapon, mao kini ang mga oras nga makasinati ka og labing init karong summer. Tambag sa Department of Health (DOH) 7 nga di magbuwad sa init sa maong mga oras. Matod ni Dr. Shelbay Blanco, pangu sa Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu) 7 nga delikado sa heat stroke ang init karon hilabi na nga nakatala ang Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) nga ang labing taas nga temperatura sa init sa adlaw niabot og 40 degrees Celsius. Dugang niini nga kon mogawas niining mga orasa, mas maayo nga mag kawo o kaha magpayong. Di usab angay makalimot ang publiko nga pabilin nga hydrated aron di ma-dehydrate. Tambag ni Blanco nga kon mamahimo, 10 ngadto sa 12 ka baso sa tubig ang imnon matag adlaw. Importante usab nga di magpainit sa naasoy nga oras ning mga bata ug mga edaran hilabi na kadtong aduna’y sakit susama sa high blood o aduna’y gi-maintain na nga tambal.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

