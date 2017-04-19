Drug user mibalik, nabalaka si Davide

ALANG ni Gob. Hilario Davi­de III angayang kabalak-an gika­ta­ho nga pagbalik sa presensi­ya sa mga drug user sa mga barangay sa Sugbo nga una nang gideklarar nga drug-cleared. Kini human nagpositibo sa surprise drug test nga gipahigayon human usab ang deklarasyon sa miaging buwan, ang 30% sa mga drug surrenderer sa 120 ka mga barangay. “That’s something to be concerned about,” niingon si Davide. Matod sa gobernador nga wa magkuwang ang Cebu Provin­cial Anti-Drug Abuse Office ug ang oversight committee sa drug-clearing program sa pagpahi­bawo sa mga barangay sa atubangon nilang consequence.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

