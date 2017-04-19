Drug user mibalik, nabalaka si Davide
ALANG ni Gob. Hilario Davide III angayang kabalak-an gikataho nga pagbalik sa presensiya sa mga drug user sa mga barangay sa Sugbo nga una nang gideklarar nga drug-cleared.
Kini human nagpositibo sa surprise drug test nga gipahigayon human usab ang deklarasyon sa miaging buwan, ang 30% sa mga drug surrenderer sa 120 ka mga barangay.
“That’s something to be concerned about,” niingon si Davide.
Matod sa gobernador nga wa magkuwang ang Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office ug ang oversight committee sa drug-clearing program sa pagpahibawo sa mga barangay sa atubangon nilang consequence.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.
