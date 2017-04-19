Dumptruck midaro sa traysikol, 1 patay

DUMPTRUCK midaro sa traysikol nga puno sa pasahero sa dan Sityo Iba, Barangay Ba­sak, Lapu-Lapu City ka­ga­hapon sa kadlawon nga miresulta sa hinanaling ka­matayon sa tricycle driver. Wa na maabti sa pagsubang sa adlaw ang tricycle driver nga si Edu Sarigan Saumay, 36, minyo nga taga Barangay Pajac sa maong dakbayan sa dihang naigo sa atubangang ligid sa 10 wheeler truck nga gimaneho ni Rene Garles, 51, minyo nga taga-Cotcot, lungsod sa Lilo-an, Sugbo. Giasoy ni P01 Melvin Eyas sa Traffic Police nga nagbiyahe ang traysikol kagahapon sa pasado 1:00 sa kadlawon nga nanukad sa Barangay Basak nga giluwa­nan og lima ka mga pasahero. Gikasugat sa traysikol ang Isuzu Giga dumptruck ni Garles gikan sa Sudtunggan, Basak nga gituohan puno sa karga (anopog) ug mobiyahe paingon sa lungsod sa Consolacion.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

