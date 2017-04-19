Lalake napiit sa kargang kahoy, tipi

NAMATAY ang wa pa mailhi nga kargador human napiit sa mga coco lumber luyo sa trak de karga kagahapon sa udto sa eskina SRP Lawaan, N. Bacalso Avenue, dakbayan sa Talisay. Gitanggong sa Talisay Police si Danilo Sabanal, 28, taga Maramag, Bukidnon, drayber sa Isuzu truck drop side nga may temporary plate number 120108. Sa imbestigasyon ni SPO1 Jonard Chiong sa Talisay Traffic nga gikan sa pier ang trak kay nagkuha sa 2,000 ka buok nga coco lumber ug ihatod sa usa ka lumber yard sa Talisay. Ang biktima nga wa pa mailhi gikuha sa tag iya sa coco lumber.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.