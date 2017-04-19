Officials nanghilabot sa pagdakop kang Bas?

PIPILA ka lokal nga mga opisyal sa dakbayan sa Talisay nanawag kang Talisay police chief Supt. Emerson Dante human gironda ug gidakop si Lagtang Brgy. Captain Mark Ferdinand Bas sa Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) niadtong miaging semana. Si Dante nibutyag nga dunay pipila ka mga opisyal, kinsa wa niya nganli, nga nagsige og tawag kaniya aron hiluton ang pagsikop kang Bas apan, iyang gibalibaran gilayon. Iya usab nga gibutyag nga nipahibawo na siya sa pipila ka mga opisyal sa Siyudad kalabot sa giingong kalambigitan ni Bas sa drugas. Matod ni Dante nga nipahiba­wo na siya apan, wa kang Konsehal Arturo Bas tungod kay con­fidential ang taho sa kalam­bigitan sa drugas sa iyang anak. Gitino ni Dante nga si Bas nalambigit na sa illegal drugs kay bisan didto pa siya sa CIDG headquarters sa Camp Crame, naa na ang ngan niini sa ilang confidential report. Ang balay ni Kapitan Bas, anak ni Konsehal Bas, gironda sa mga sakop sa PIB ga­­mit ang search warrant nga miresulta sa pagkasakmit sa daghang bala, armas ug granada. Samtang gihulagway siya nga tawo sa giingong drug lord nga si Franz Sabalones ug anaa kini sa ika-upat nga listahan nga high value target sa Talisay Police Station. Si Konsehal Bas, chairman sa peace and order council sa Konseho, nipadayag sa iyang pagmahay sa hepe.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

