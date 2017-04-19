Papa gisuwayan og patay sa anak

NAGISI ang bagolbagol sa usa ka retired seaman human tig­ba­sa sa iyang adik nga anak gu­mikan sa wa pag­sinabtanay. Ingon sa naghuramentado si Ramon Rondario Jr., 33, nga armado og sundang samtang sa pikas kamot nagkupot og kutsilyo niadtong Lunes. Ang biktima nga nagkaligid-ligid sa pagnilihay sa tigbas sa iyang anak mao si Ra­mon Rondario, Sr., 65, min­yo, taga Purok Million Flowers, Barangay Looc, dak­­­­bayan sa Lapu-Lapu. Saysay ni SP01 Lydo Pinos sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu nga ang pagpanigbas nahitabo niadtong Lunes sa buntag diha ra sab sa ilang gipuy-an. Nasuta ni Pinos gikan sa tulo ka mga igsuon sa suspek nga pulos atua sa gawas sa nasud, sulod na sa duha ka higayon gipaubos sa drug rehabilitation si Ramon Jr. ug igo lang nagsalig sa ilang ginikanan. Ang imbestigador nigamit og video conference sa pakighinabi sa mga anak ni Rondario sa pribadong tambalanan sa Lapu-Lapu diin nagpaalim si Ramon Sr. ug nakahukom ang pamilya nga ipabilanggo si Ramon Jr. Nakaangkon og duha ka mga samad sa ulo ug nagkadaiyang parte sa lawas si Ramon Sr. apan gikatahong luwas na sa makuyaw nga kahimtang.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

