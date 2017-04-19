Siyudad mibaligya sa mga sakyanang di magamit

GISUBASTA sa dakbayan sa Sugbo ang 71 ka lainlaing mga sakyanan kay di na mapahimuslan. Moabot ngadto sa P2.6 milyones ang gidawat nga halin sa City Treasurer’s Office gikan kang Thomas Alvarez kinsa maoy labing dako og bid amount atol sa gipahigayon nga public bidding. Si Ronald Malacora, chairman sa Bids and Awards Committee, nagkanayon nga si Alvarez ang adunay labing taas og bid sa 71 ka sakyanan nga gilangkuban sa dumptruck, kotse ug mga multicab nga gihulagway ni Malacora nga kon ipaayo pa sa City Hall, ang maong mga sakyanan nga di na modagan, mas dako pa ang gastuon kon itandi sa presyo sa sakyanan. Ang pangulo sa General Services Office (GSO) nibutyag nga aduna pa silay kapin o kulang 100 ka unserviceable vehicle nga isubasta sa umaabot nga mga adlaw. Gipahibawo ni Malacora nga nisuwat pa sila sa Commission on Audit para sa pagpananghid sanglit sa di pa ipahigayon ang auction, kinahanglan ki­ning tugotan sa COA. Matod sa pangulo sa BAC nga kinahanglan nga ibaligya sa Siyudad ang di na magamit sanglit naghuot na kini sa yarda sa Dakbayan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

