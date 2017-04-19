Team mihangyo og tow truck

NUNOT sa sunodsunod nga in­sidente sa pagka-aberya ug aksidente sa mga sakya­nan sa Marcelo Fernan Bride habig sa Mandaue, ang pangulo sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) nangayo ug pakitabang sa Cebu Truckers Association (CTA) sa pagbaton og usa ka towing truck nga ibutang sa dakbayan. Tuyo niini nga maoy mokarga unya sa maaberiyang truck sa bisan asa nga dalan sa Mandaue. Niadtong Martes sa hapon sa Marcelo Fernan Bridge, usa ka wingvan nga gikan sa Lapu-Lapu ang nawagtangan og break ug nigawas sa pikas lane. Nakaigo kini sa usa ka 10-wheeler truck hinungdan sa grabeng kahuot sa trapiko kay ang duha nakabara sa dagan sa mga sakyanan sa taytayan. Ang pagkabara sa trapiko nilanat hangtod sa lawom nang gabii niadtong Lunes. “Nagpatabang sad ta sa ilaha (CTA) nga magbaton sila ug towing truck same as kining sa Ceres bus, so kung nay maguba sa ilang mga truck sila nalang mohakot sa ilang truck. Ang ato experience, naa lay truck maaberya diha, traffic na kaayo sa tanan nya usahay dugay pa ang rescue,” ni Antigua sa Superbalita Cebu.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.