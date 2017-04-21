Mga mananat gitagbo ni Tumulak

GIPATAWAG ni Konsehal Dave Tumulak ang mga o­­­pisyal sa lainlaing organisasyon sa mga mangigisda sa dakbayan sa Sugbo aron motabang og bantay sa kadagatan. Si Tumulak nagkanayon nga dako og ikatabang ang mga mananagat sanglit sila ang anaa kanunay sa kadagatan ug dali ra makabantay kon adunay mga tawo nga kadudahan nga magsangkay og bangka. “Atong gitawag ang tanang organization mga mananagat sa siyudad sa Sugbo kay atong na­kita nga sila maoy first line of defense sa coastal areas especially sa pagmonitor sa atong kadagatan,” matod sa konsehal. Gipadayag sa deputy ma­yor nga aduna siyay kasayuran nga nakuha nga nitabok na sa laing mga isla ang nahabiling miyembro sa Abu Say­yaf nga gika-engkwentro sa tro­pa sa gobiyerno didto sa Bohol. Si Mayor Tomas Osmeña niawhag sa katawhan sa dili pag-overreact sa mga taho ug di dayon mo-post sa social media kon wa pay katinoan ang report para usab dili makuratan ang katawhan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.