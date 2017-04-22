22 anyos gipatay

NAMATAY ang 22-anyos nga lalake human gisundan sa riding-in-tandem ug gipusil sa Barangay Poblacion West, lungsod sa Moalboal. Ang biktima giila nga si Jayson Bangca Deniega, kinsa nagsakay sa iyang motorsiklo nga way plate number dihang gipusil sa wa mailhing mamumuno alas 10:40 sa buntag kagahapon. Matod ni PO2 Jeoffrey Badilles sa Moalboal Police nga gikan sa Basdiot ang biktima dihang gii­ngon nga gisundan sa mga killer. Sakay usab sa motorsiklo nga wala’y plate number, nag full face helmet kini hinungdan nga wa mailhi sa mga nakakita ang mga nawong niini. Dugang ni Badilles nga usa ka traysikol driver nga naka­kita sa insidente ang nitaho sa kapulisan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.