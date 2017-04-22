Mga senior midawat sa ilang P1,000
NADAWAT na sa kapin 60,000 ka mga senior citizen sa dakbayan sa Sugbo ang ilang tag P1,000 alang sa Abril atol sa gipahigayong distribution kagahapon.
Ang maong kantidad maoy ika-P4,000 nga ilang nadawat gikan sa City Government sulod sa upat ka buwan karong tuiga diin sila gikatakdang makadawat og P12,000 inig tapos sa tuig.
Si kanhi konsehal Lea Japson, pangulo sa Department of Social Welfare and Services ( DSWS), nagkanayon nga malinawon ug malampuson ang ikatulong distribution karong tuiga nga nanukad sa 80 ka barangay sa siyudad.
Si Ailien Guardo, asawa ni Konsehal Jerry Guardo kinsa bag-ohay nga gitudlo ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña nga pangulo sa Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) sa Sambag 1, nibutyag nga nipahigayon sila og adjustment sanglit nibalhin sila sa labing hamugaway nga venue sa Cebu City Sports Center apan nahuman ra gihapon nila ang distribution.
“Akong dakong kalipay nga nakatabang ko sa pag-assist sa mga senior citizens kauban sa mga staff atol sa hinatagay sa ilang financial assistance,” Matod ni Ailien.
Sama sa naandan, ang mga barangay kapitan nga sakop sa Team Rama wa makaapil sa pagpang-apud-apod sa ayuda sa senior citizens sanglit giangkon kini sa mga BMO ni Osmeña.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.
