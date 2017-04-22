Radaza mahibalik na

HUMAN sa 90 ka adlaw nga preventive suspension nga gimando sa Sandiganbayan, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza gikatakdang mobalik og trabaho sa city hall ugmang adlawa. Si Radaza gipaubos sa preventive suspension nunot sa alegasyon sa di saktong paggamit sa P15 milyones nga pork barrel fund niadtong 2002. Sa iyang suspension, ang nibarug isip acting mayor mao si Bise Mayor Marcial Ycong samtang ang acting vice mayor mao ang iyang pag-umangkon nga si Konsehal Harry Radaza. Sumala pa ni information officer Charles Vailoces nga bisan nasuspendido ang mayor apan, nagpadayon ug wa maapektuhi ang mga serbisyo ug programa sa Dakbayan. Ang pagbalik ni Radaza naatol usab sa kasaulogan unya sa ika-466 ka anibersaryo sa Kadaugan sa Mactan karong Abril 27. Si Harry nagkanayon nga sa pagbalik ni Paz hayan mangita kini og posibleng ipuli sa nitaliwan nga si Konsehal Damian Gomez nga namatay niadtong Marso. Si Radaza ninaug sa iyang pwesto human gimando ang iyang suspension sa Sandiganbayan pinaagi sa Department of Interior and Local Government-7 nunot sa paggamit og sakto sa P15milyones nga Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) gikan ni Cebu North District Representative Clavel Martinez. Matod sa Office of the Ombudsman nga si Matinez nigahin og pundo alang sa kampanya batok drugas sa Girl Scouts of the Philippines apan wa makita ang maong pundo sa financial ug audit report sa maong organisasyon. Si Martinez maoy kanhi presidente sa GSP-Cebu Coun­cil samtang si Radaza maoy treasurer. Si Radaza ni-file og motion for reconsideration niadtong Nobyembre 2015 ug Mayo 4, 2016 apan kini parehong gisalikway.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.

