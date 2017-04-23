2 ka lalaki gipamusil sa Minglanilla, 1 namatay

DUHA ka mga tawo gipamusil tumong sa ilang ulo saw ala mailhing tawo didto sa lungsod sa Minglanilla nga miresulta sa pagkamatay sa usa ug naa pa sa tambalanan ang kaubanan niini. Nahitabo kini sa Upper Calajoan, sa maong lungsod pasado alas 11:00 sa gabii niadtong Sabado sa gabii. Ang namatay giila nga si Joey Arganza Go, 32, ulitawo ug taga Riverside Kalubihan, Barangay Calajoan. Samtang ang anaa pa karon sa tambalanan mao si Shawn benson Repollo Sedeno, 26, ulitawo drayber sa habal-habal, ug taga didto ra usab. Base sa pasiunang inbestigasyon sa kapulisan samtang nag-standby ang duha kalit lang miabot ang duha ka wala mailhing tawo sakay sa motorsiklo wala makuha ang plate number samtang ang duha pulos nag-bonnet. Sa walay igong rason gipsuil ang duha ka biktima tumong sa ulo patay dihadiha si Go ug Sedeno daling gidala sa South General Hospital. Si Supt. Dexter Calacar hepe sa Minglanilla Police Station nibutyag nga hangtod karon padayon pa ang ilang gihimong inbestigasyon labot sa pagpamusil.(DRT)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

