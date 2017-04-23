4 tiklo sa anti-drug operation

TACLOBAN CITY - Upat ka tawo ang nadakpan sa mga awtoridad sa gihimong anti-illegal drug operation. Nabungkag usab sa mga awtoridad ang usa ka drug den nga gi-operate sa usa sa mga dinakpan. Giila ang operator nga si Nelson Perante, 50, nalakip sa watchlist sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 8 ug usa ka online teacher. Nasikop usab ang mga bisita sa drug den nga sila si Jerry Japag, Harold Jim Tupaz ug Marlon Baduya. Nakaeskapo usab ang laing duha ka wa mailhing personalidad. Nasakmit sa mga operatiba sa PDEA ug Philippine Army ang lima ka pakite sa gituhoang shabu nga dunay kantidad nga P3,000. (JKDP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

