600 pamilya makagamit sa health center

DI mominos sa 600 ka pamilya didto sa 6.5 ektaryang relocation site sa Barangay Paknaan, dakbayan sa Mandaue ang makapahimulos unya sa pagtukod sa bag-ong multi-purpose building ug health center nga gihimo sa Vriendschap­sband Haarlemmermeer-Cebu (VHC) gikan sa nasud sa Netherlands.

Kini human gi-turn-over sa VHC-Habitat Community Infrastructure Assistance Pro­ject ngadto sa Barangay Paknaan Homeowners Association ang pasilidad inubanan sa presensiya sa mga opisyal sa dakbayan ug Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

Si Alvin Dizon, kanhi konsehal ug consultant kalabot sa sister city affairs, nagkanayon nga niadtong 2016 sa dihang ang proyekto gisugdan human ang mga delegasyon sa mga batan-on gikan sa Haarlemmermeer ug Kortrijk nitabang ug trabaho sa pundasyon sa mga edipisyo.

Matod ni Dizon nga mokabat ngadto sa P2.2 milyones ang kantidad sa proyekto alang sa mga nabalhin nga pamilya sa maong luna sa Paknaan.

Nitambong sa inagurasyon mao Habitat for Humanity Philippines CEO Charlie Ayco, kagamhanan sa dakbayan nga girepresentahan sa Housing and Urban Development Office, presidente sa 10 ka homeowners association ug opisyal sa barangay.

Dako ang pasalamat ni Nonoy Chavez, presidente sa usa ka asosasyon, kagamhanan sa Haarlemmermeer tungod sa proyekto nga matod niya ma­katabang sa mga residente.

Pakyas man si Mayor Theo Weterings sa Haarlemmermeer sa pagtambong inagurasyon apan nihatag gihapon kini sa iyang mensahe sa mga homeowners association sa Paknaan.

“The project we see today is borne from the strong partnership between the local government, NGOs and cimunity. We are deeply grateful that the Habit for Humanity, the people and officials of Barangay Paknaan, and the Mandaue City government supported us in realizing this project,” matod ni Weterings.

Nanghinaot si Weterings nga dako ug ikatampo ang pro­yekto nga ilang gitukod sa komunidad.(JPP)