Hulagway sa namomba gipagawas

RMOC CITY, Leyte - Mipagawas og hulagway ang kapulisan sa Eastern Visayas sa responsable sa Hilongos, Leyte bombing. Ang wanted mao si Jake Anthony Perez Macuto kinsa naila sa alyas nga Macuto, Macoto, Yusuf Macuto, Abu Rasas Al-Irhabi ug Abu Yusuf. Sakop si Macuto sa grupong Maute ug daghan ang nagtuo nga may koneksyon kini sa teroristang Abu Sayyaf. Si Macuto nalambigit usab sa pangatake sa U.S embassy ug Black Nazarene. Gipasakaan og kasong multiple frustrated murder si Macuto ug laing tulo ka wa mailhing kauban niini. Gumikan sa pagpamomba atol sa usa ka boxing tournament sa Hilongos sa miaging Disyembre 28, 2016 diin 32 ang naangol. (JKDP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.