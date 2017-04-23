Kainit miabot og 39°C: Pagasa

GITAMBAGAN sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) ang publiko nga kon way importante nga lakaw, likayan nga mabuwad sa kainit sa adlaw. Si Engr. Al Quiblat, officer-in-charge sa Pagasa Mactan, nipasidaan nga delikado sa lawas sa tawo ang masobraan og dayag sa kainit sa adlaw sud sa 20 minutos nga makamugna og heat stress nga mosangko sa sunburn sa panit, heat strokeo dehydration Niadtong Sabado, natala sa weather station nga nagbase sa Mactan sa 32.9 degrees Ce­lsius ang labing taas nga temperatura sa Metro Cebu sa pagkakaron sa ala 1:47 sa hapon niadtong Sabado. Kon ibase sa heat index o ang kainiton sa lawas sa tawo, moabot sa 39 degrees Celsius ang temperatura niadtong Sabado nga sama sa usa ka tawo nga gihilantan. Ang temperatura kagahapon niabot og 32.8 degrees Celsius sa ala 12:04 sa udto. Si Quiblat namahayag nga posible pa mosaka ang temperatura sa mosunod nga mga adlaw labi na sa katapusan nga semana sa Mayo. Sa record sa Pagasa sa nakalabay nga 30 ka tuig, ang average minimum temperature sa matag adlaw alang sa Mayo kay moabot og 26 degrees Celsius ngadto sa 33 degrees Celsius. Samtang, 25 ngadto sa 32 degrees Celsius ang average temperature sa Abril.(SCG)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

