Macion gipanalipdan ni Rubia
GIPANALIPDAN ni Talisay City’s chief prosecutor Marshall Rubia ang iyang sakop kinsa gipasanginlan sa Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) nga mibuhi og di maayong pamahayag atol sa inquest proceedings sa dihang gipasaka ang kaso batok ni Kapitan Mark Ferdinand Bas.
Nasayran nga si Cebu Provincial Police director Eric Noble nangayog tabang legal sa Regional State Prosecutor’s Office ug Office of the President tungod sa gipakita nga batasan ug pamahayag ni Fiscal Benjo Luther Macion.
Ang mga operatiba sa Provincial Intelligence Branch mihulagway sa pamahayag sa fiscal nga giakusahan silang kapulisan nga mibutang og ebidensiya nga mao ang granada ngadto ni Bas.
Apan giklaro ni Rubia nga ang pamahayag ni Macion tipik lang sa mga pangutana aron pagklaro sa mga ebidensiya nga gipakita sa kapulisan batok sa kapitan.
“That’s the work of a fiscal. We have to ask questions in order for us to determine if the case should file be raised before the court. It’s very difficult to raise a case to court without any probable cause,” matod ni Rubia.
Hinuon giklaro ni Rubia nga wa pa sila magka-estorya ni Mancin labot sa report.
Gipasabot ni Rubia nga mao kini ang trabaho sa prosecutor sa pagpangita og igong basihanan sa kaso samtang mao usab ang sa pulis pagpalig-on sa ilang kaso sa di pa ipasaka ngadto sa ilang buhatan.
Tinguha karon ni Noble nga mosang-at og motion for inhibition batok ni Macion.
Samtang si Rubia nagdumili una sa pagluwat og pamahayag hangtod nga di niya makita ang isang-at nga motion ngadto sa ilang buhatan.
Si Bas gironda sa mga sakop sa PIB niadtong Dominggo sa iyang balay gamit ang search warrant diin nakuhaan kinig armas, mga bala ug granada.
Ang kapitan gihulagway nga ika-upat nga high value target sa Talisay tungod sa pagkalambigit niini sa ilegal nga drugas gani gihulagway kining sakop ni giingong miangkon nga drug lord nga Franz Sabalones.
Si Bas anak ni Konsehal Arturo Bas sa dakbayan sa Talsiay.(DRT)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.
