Mga bakhaw gipangtanom atol sa Earth Day

KAPIN sa 40,000 ka mga mangrove propagule ang gi­­tanom sa nagkadaiyang par­te sa Central Visayas isip parte sa kasaulogan sa Earth Day niadtong Abril 22. Ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 mao ang nangulo niini diin gawas sa pagpananom og bakhaw, aduna’y coastal clean-up usab ang gihimo. Matod ni OIC-Regional Director Emma Melana nga importante ang pagtanom og bakhaw sa mga coastal area tungod kay maghatag usab kini og tabang sa mga residente nga nanimuyo duol sa coastal area. Gawas niini nagsilbi usab ang mga bakhaw nga nursery ground sa mga isdam pansat, alimango ug upan pa. Ang hiniusang mangrove planting ug clean-up gitambongan sa kapin 1,000 ka volunteers sa DENR 7 lakip niini ang partner local government units, people’s organizations, schools ug private partners. Lakip sa natamnan ang mga Barangay Dunguan, Danao City ug Barangay Taluot sa Ar­gao sa lalawigan sa Sugbo; Upper de la Paz, Cortes, Poblacion Dimiao, Poblacion Ta­libon, sa Bohol; ug Barangay Binuongan, Enrique Villanueva sa Siquijor. Ang tema sa Earth Day ka­rong tuiga mao ang “Our Cha­nging Climate aims to emphasize the need to act against the threats brought about by climate change.” (HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

