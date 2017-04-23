Namakwit adunay ayuda

CLARIN, BOHOL – Ang kabanay ni Joelito Melloria maoy mipahiluna sa paglubong sa lawas niini nga didto gilubong sa lungsod sa Inabanga. Samtang ang laing tulo ka Abu Sayaff gilubong sa Clarin public cementery. Liboan ka mga residente ang mibakwit tungod sa engkwentro ug gipahimutang sa Cultural Center ug mga tunghaan sa lungsod alang sa ilang seguridad. Sa pakighinabi sa programang Tagbilaran by Nite sa DYRD kang Gob. Edgar Chatto, nagbutyag nga adunay ayuda ang PSWD, MSWDO ug DSWD nga gihatag ngadto sa naapektuhan nga mga residente pinaagi sa paghatag niini og pagkaon, tubig ug uban pa. (LTB)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.