Panawagan sa pagtaho bahin sa presensiya sa mga dautan nga elemento
WALAY gikatahong presensiya sa mga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sa dakbayan sa Sugbo apan hugot nga seguridad ang gipatuman sa kapulisan.
Si Mayor Tomas Osmeña niawhag sa katawhan sa pagtaho ngadto kang Konsehal Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, bahin sa namatikdan nga dautangg elemento sa palibot pinaagi sa 0917-722-6221.
Sa iyang Facebook page, gidasig sa mayor ang mga tawo nga mohatag usab kaniya og direkta nga kasayuran pinaagi sa pag-text sa 0917-329-9999.
Apan nihangyo siya nga dili magbinuang ug kadtong lehitimo nga akyoran lang.
Si Osmeña niingn nga hatagan dayon nila og aksyon uban ni Tumulak ang taho nga adunay igong sukaranan ug ilang itago ang pagkatawo sa informant alang sa iyang seguridad.(PAC)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.
