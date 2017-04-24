16-anyos nga babaye aksidenteng napusilan sa uyab

PATAY ang usa ka 16 anyos nga babaye human giingong naunay sa pagkaigo sa pusil nga gipabuto sa iyang uyab sa Barangay Lawaan 1, dakbayan sa Talisay niadtong Domingo sa kaadlawon. Ang biktima giila nga si Di­a­n­ne Bas, 16, nagpuyo sa sito Rama, Barangay Dumlog sa nahisgutang siyudad. Ang suspek mao si Lloyd Diaz, 18, giingong uyab ni Bas, taga sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok. Base sa imbestigasyon sa kapulisan, usa ka 13-anyos kinsa nipadayag nga giingong saksi, niingon nga si Bas ug siya mga sa­kop sa “Kalmados”, grupo sa mga batan-on. Matod pa, gikan sila nag-disco ug sa dihang paingon na sila mamauli samtang sakay sa jeep, si Bas nagkapyot nga nagsige og sayaw-sayaw. Apan giatangan sila sa karibal nilang grupo nga mao ang ang “STY”. Sigun sa saksi nga nagpabuto sa iyang pusil si Diaz ug naigo si Bas sa ulo hinungdan sa pagkahulog sa jeep. Dali untang gidala ang biktima sa Talisay District Hospital apan gideklarar nga patay nang midangat sa tambalanan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

