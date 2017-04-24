Abril 29 katapusan nga adlaw sa rehistro

PAMAHAYAG ni Pres. Rodri­go Duterte labot sa di pag­hinayon sa piniliay sa Sangguniang Kabataan ug barangay, gitan-aw sa Cebu Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga daw nakaapekto sa gana sa mga tawo sa pagparehistro. Kutob nalang karong Abril 29, adlawng Sabado, ang rehistrasyon alang sa una nang gitakda nga barangay ug SK elections karong Oktubre. Bisan sa taas nga panahon gikan niadtong Nobiyembre sa miaging tuig hangtud niining buwana alang sa continuing registration sa ilang lokal nga mga buhatan, giangkon sa Cebu Provincial Comelec nga minus lang ang ihap sa mga nagparehistro. Lakip sa gitumbok ni Election officer Ferdinand Gujilde nga hinungdan niini ang pagpahimulos sa pipila ka mga tawo sa mga satellite registration, diin wa na sila moadto pa sa local Comelec offices. Gawas niini, gipadayag ni Gujilde nga posibleng nakaapekto sab sa interes o gana sa mga tawo pagparehistro ang pagsuporta ni Duterte sa pagsibog na usab sa eleksiyon ingun man ang nag-ung-ung nga balaudnon labot niini. Una nang gipadayag sa presidente nga di siya ganahan nga ihinayon ang eleksyon tungod sa posibleng pagsiaw na usab sa narcopolitics, diin ang kwarta sa mga drug lord maoy isuporta sa mga mokandidato.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.