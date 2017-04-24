Dugang 40 barangay ideklarar nga drug-cleared

KAPIN sa 40 ka mga bara­ngay sa probinsiya sa Sugbo ang girekomendar sa ka­pulisan nga ideklarar nga drug-cleared. Dungan sa gihimo nga va­li­­dation sa Cebu Provin­cial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) alang sa drug-clearing, gipaubos na u­­­­­­s­ab sa kinalit nga drug testing ang mga drug surrenderer ug nire­­sulta na usab kini sa pagpositibo sa pipila sa pagamit ug drugas. Gawas sa una nang 120 ka mga barangay nga gideklarar nga drug-cleared, dunay laing kapin sa 40 ang girekomendar sa Cebu Provincial Police Office ngadto sa CPADAO aron ma-validate ug masuta kon wa na na bay presensiya sa drugas, user ug pusher. Lakip niini ang upat ka mga barangay sa Oslob, 12 sa San Remegio, unom sa Tabuelan ug 16 sa Tabogon. Ug sa labing unang higayon duna nay component city sa probinsiya ang dunay barangay nga girekomendar sa drug-clearing, kina mao ang Bogo City nga dunay siyam ka mga barangay. Matod ni CPADAO executive director Ivy Meca nga samtang gihimo nila ang validation sa mga dapit, gidunganan nila kini ug kinalit nga drug test alang sa mga surrenderer. Moabot dayon sa unom ka mga tawo sa wa gitumbok nga mga barangay sa Tabogon ang nag-positibo niini. Hinuon 10 porsiyento lang sa kinatibuk-ang ihap sa mga surrenderer sa mga barangay nga girekomendar alang sa drug-clearing sa lungsod ang nitunga sa drug test. Ang surrenderers sa ubang mga dapit nga gitinguha sab nga madeklarar nga drug-cleared, nag-negatibo ra hinuon sa drug test ug dako ang posibilidad nga madeklarar sab unya nga mga drug-cleared barangays. Atol sa validation sa CPADAO, gitug-an ni Meca nga gisusi sab nila kon akti­bo ba ang barangay anti-drug abuse councils (BADAC) sa mga dapit nga maoy usa sa mga lagda sa Dange­rous Drugs Board kalabot sa drug-clearing ope­ration.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.