Naga mangayog tabang sa Kapitolyo alang sa ecotourism

MANGAYO tabang sa Kapitolyo ang kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Naga aron ugmaron ang usa sa ilang nakita nga tourist spots sa ilang dapit alang sa ecotourism ventures. Kini maoy gibutyag ni Jessica Banzon-Natad, public in­formation, tourism, events and promotions officer sa dakbayan sa Naga. Matod ni Natad nga mida­ngop sila sa Kapitolyo alang ning katuyoan kay buot nilang ug­maron mao ang Mt. Naupa sa Barangay Cogon ug duha ka langub nga nahimutang Bara­ngay Mayana ug Tagjaguimit. Gibutyag niya nga usa sa nakapadasig kanila ang award-winning Bojo River sa lungsod sa Aloguinsan. Nasayran ang Bojo River gipasidunggan isip usa sa tulo ka mga dapit sa nasud ug nala­kip sa Top 100 sustainable destinations sa tibuok kalibutan. Nagkanayon si Natad nga karong bag-o ila nang gisusi ang Mt. Naupa ug nakig-alayon na sila sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) alang sa duha ka langub. Sa higayon nga molampos sila niini usa unya kini ka community-based tourism sites sa siyudad sa Naga. Midugang si Natad nga si Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong gusto nga sa matag barangay i­­­yang gidasig nga aduna silay ka­u­galingong ecotourism.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

