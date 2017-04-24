Naga mangayog tabang sa Kapitolyo alang sa ecotourism
MANGAYO tabang sa Kapitolyo ang kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Naga aron ugmaron ang usa sa ilang nakita nga tourist spots sa ilang dapit alang sa ecotourism ventures.
Kini maoy gibutyag ni Jessica Banzon-Natad, public information, tourism, events and promotions officer sa dakbayan sa Naga.
Matod ni Natad nga midangop sila sa Kapitolyo alang ning katuyoan kay buot nilang ugmaron mao ang Mt. Naupa sa Barangay Cogon ug duha ka langub nga nahimutang Barangay Mayana ug Tagjaguimit.
Gibutyag niya nga usa sa nakapadasig kanila ang award-winning Bojo River sa lungsod sa Aloguinsan.
Nasayran ang Bojo River gipasidunggan isip usa sa tulo ka mga dapit sa nasud ug nalakip sa Top 100 sustainable destinations sa tibuok kalibutan.
Nagkanayon si Natad nga karong bag-o ila nang gisusi ang Mt. Naupa ug nakig-alayon na sila sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) alang sa duha ka langub.
Sa higayon nga molampos sila niini usa unya kini ka community-based tourism sites sa siyudad sa Naga.
Midugang si Natad nga si Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong gusto nga sa matag barangay iyang gidasig nga aduna silay kaugalingong ecotourism.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!