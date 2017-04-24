Notadong carnapper gipusil, patay

GIULI sa pagpusil ang gi­ka­tahong notado nga carnapper ug giingong tigpayuhot sa ilegal drugs sa dihang mokaon unta sa karender­ya sa barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City niadtong Dominggo sa kadlawon. Wa kabaantay si Randolf Inot Monterola, alyas ‘Tidort’, 24, dunay kapuyo ug production worker sa Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) sa dihang usa sa duha ka lalaki nga nagmotorsiklo ang mipusil kaniya tumong sa ulo. Base sa nahipos nga kasayuran ni SP02 Allan Pantaleon sa homicide section sa city police office nga nagpa-abot sa iyang gi-order nga pagkaon si Monterola sa usa ka kan-anan sa eskena M. Patalinjug Avenue ug dalan Humay-Humay, Gun-ob. Duha ka wa mailhing lalake ang mitunga luwan sa motorsiklo diin ang backrider nga nagsul-ob pa og helmet ang mikanaog og miduol da­yon tira sa biktima. Pulos fatal ang samad nga naangkon ni Monterola nga diha sa iyang tuo nga aping, tuo nga tampihak ug sa ubang bahin sa iyang lawas. Sa tuyo nga maluwas ang biktima gidali sa pagdala sa Lapu-Lapu City Hospital apan gideklarar sa mananambal nga dead-on-arrival (DOA). Tulo ka kabhang sa 9mm ang nahipos sa imbestigador gikan sa crime scene samtang ang mamumuno nisibat. Motibo sa pagpatay wa pa matino, apan si P02 Raul Ruiz, Police Station 3, niasoy nga ang pangalan ni Monterol­a notado sa kaso sa pagpangawat.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

