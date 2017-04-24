Piston molusad og strike karon

MOLUSAD og transport strike ang Piston isip ilang pagsuporta sa nasudnong pagsupak sa pag-phase-out sa mga karaang jeep de pasaheroan. Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak niingon nga ang mga drayber nga sakop sa Piston mosugod sa ilang protesta alas 9:00 sa buntag gikan sa Andoks sa barangay Mabolo ug maglakaw paingon sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board sa north reclamation area. Matod ni Tumulak, gipangandaman sa siyudad ang po­sibleng epekto sa paghunong sa pagpamasada sanglit aduna silay mga bus nga on-standby ug andam sa pasaherong matanggong.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.