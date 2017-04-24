Piston molusad og strike karon
MOLUSAD og transport strike ang Piston isip ilang pagsuporta sa nasudnong pagsupak sa pag-phase-out sa mga karaang jeep de pasaheroan.
Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak niingon nga ang mga drayber nga sakop sa Piston mosugod sa ilang protesta alas 9:00 sa buntag gikan sa Andoks sa barangay Mabolo ug maglakaw paingon sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board sa north reclamation area.
Matod ni Tumulak, gipangandaman sa siyudad ang posibleng epekto sa paghunong sa pagpamasada sanglit aduna silay mga bus nga on-standby ug andam sa pasaherong matanggong.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.
