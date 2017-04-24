Surprise drug test gihimo sa mga dept. head

GIPAUBOS sa surprisang drug test ang di mominos sa 26 ka mga department head ug attached units ubos sa Mayor’s office sa Mandaue City Hall kagahapon sa buntag. Matod ni City Administrator Danilo Almendras nga 40 unta ka mga kawani ang ipaubos sa drug test apan 26 lang ang nakatunga niini. Dugang sa city administrator nga paesplikahon ang kadtong mga kawani nga wa nakatunga sa drug testing. Negatibo ra hinuon ang resulta sa napaubos sa test, sumala ni Almendras. Paambit ni Almendras sa mga tigbalita nga niadtong Biyernes, nipadala siyag memorandum sa mga department head nga adunay meeting sa session hall apan wa masayod ang mga kawani nga mao na diay kini ang drug test. Dugang pa sa memo nga si Almendras ug si Mayor Luigi Quisumbing ang mangulo sa meeting ug di mahimo nga representante lang ang ipadala sa meeting. Ang surpresang drug testing gihimo sa City Health department pinanguluhan ni Dr. Edna Seno ug inabagan sa Department of Health kinsa maoy nihatag sa drug test kit. Saysay ni Almendras nga ang drug test sumpay sa pagpa-drug test ni Quisumbing ug mga konsehal sa milabayng tuig.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

