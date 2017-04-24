Taxi drayber milugos sa Australiana

USA ka 39 anyos nga taxi drayber ang gisikop human gipasanginlan nga gidala ang hubog niini nga pasahero sa usa ka motel didto sa Sitio Orel, Barangay Banilad dakbayan sa Mandaue kagahapon sa buntag. Matod sa kapulisan nga gi­dala ni Elkhin Labra, re­siden­te sa Liong Extension, Bara­ngay Alang-Alang, Mandaue ang iyang 28 anyos nga pasahero nga usa ka Filipino- Australian ngadto sa Queensland Motel mga alas 3:00 sa kadlawon. Base sa inisyal nga imbestigasyon, si Labra gidakop human ang biktima niadto ug nagpatabang sa Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) sa Mandaue City Police Office ug niingong ang drayber nipanamastamas kaniya. Usa dayon ka hot-pursuit operation ang gihimo sa IDMB sa MCPO. Sa pagkasikop ni Labra, positibong giila siya sa supek nga iyang gipasanginlang pa­rehong tawo nga nilugos kaniya sud sa motel mga alas 3:00 sa kadlawon. Apan kusganong gihimakak kini sa suspek ang pasangil sa rape tungod kay igo lang siya mihatod sa biktima nga nihangyo niya nga ihatod sa motel aron makapahuway. Si Labra kasamtangang gi­balhug sa Station 4 sa MCPO ug gikatakdang pasakahan og kaso sa biktima.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 25, 2017.

