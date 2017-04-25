Awtoridad andam batok Maute

ORMOC CITY - Andam ang kapulisan ug kasundalohan sa Eastern Visayas nga makigharong sa bisan kinsang grupo nga manalipod sa wanted nga sakop sa Maute Group nga si Jake Anthony Macuto. Si Macuto responsable sa pagpamomba sa Hilongos, Leyte sa miaging Disyembre nga miangol sa 32 ka tawo ug nalutsan na kini og warrant of arrest. Matod ni P/CInsp. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, spokesperson sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 8, nagtuo sila nga di basta-basta masikop si Macuto kay posibleng armado kini. Daghan usab ang nagtuo nga giprotektahan karon si Macuto sa iyang mga kaubanan ug laing kaalyadong grupo. Dugang ni Rentuaya, gisusi pa nila karon kung may koneksyon si Macuto sa teroristang grupo Abu Sayyaf.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

