Gang war sa Talisay misiaw; curfew gibalik

NISIAW na usab karon ang gang war sa mga batan-on diha sa Talisay City. Mao kini hinungdan nga ang pangulo sa Association of Barangay Council (ABC) buot nga gingusgan ang pagpatuman sa curfew ordinance sa matag barangay. Nasayran ang grupo nga Kalmados ug ang grupo nga Stay True Young (STY) mao karoy misiaw sa Talisay nga moresulta sa pagrambol o mosangko pa sa pinusilay. Gani niadtong miaging adlaw usa ka 16 anyos nga babaye nga sakop sa Kalmados ang napusilan patay sa grupo nga STY. Sulbad sa problema Si Konsehal Raul Cabañero, presidente sa ABC, niingon nga ang hugtanong pagpatuman sa curfew ordinance sa siyudad diha sa 22 ka barangay maoy sulbad sa problema. Matod ni Cabanero nga dugay na kaayo ang maong ordinansa apan pipila lang ka barangay ang mipatuman niini. Iyang gipasabot nga dako kinig tabang tungod kay sa alas 10 mahimo namang papaulion ang mga menor de edad nga mga magsuroysuroy ihatod kon asa sila nga barangay nagpuyo. Samtang dili hatagag higa­yon nga magkapundok-pundok kini sanglit mosangko kini sa kagubot. Matod ni Cabanero, maayong amendahon ang curfew ordinance ug silotan ang malapason.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.