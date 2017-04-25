Mga hugawan buot pasilotan sa Talisay City Health officer

KAGAMHANAN sa dakbayan sa Talisay mosilot na unya niadtong mga tawo kansang panimay ug ingon man mga establisemento nga dili manglimpyo hinungdan nga modaghan ang itloganan sa lamok nga nagdalag sakit nga dengue. Kini human nga napalabang ang ordinansa nga gipangamahanan ni Konsehal Choy Aznar chairman sa committee on health sa konseho sa dakbayan sa Talisay. Ang kalamaboan daling gihangop sa City Health Officer nga si Dr. Lino Alanzado tungod kay dako kining matabang sa ilang kampanya batok sa sakit nga dengue. Atol sa sesyon sa konseho kagahapon sa buntag gipalabang sa ikatulo ug kataposang pagbasa ang resulosyon nga nagsilot niadtong mga tawo nga dili makamao manglimpyo sa palibot. Ilabi na sa mga nagpundong tubig nga maoy sagad itlogan sa lamok nga nagdala sa sakit nga dengue ug dili makamao manglimpyo sa palibot. Matod ni Aznar, ilang gitahasan sa pagsusi mao ang ilang gitukod nga Anti-Dengue Task Force nga maoy mopahibawo sa mga tawo labot sa ordinansa. Sila sab ang mang­lista niadtong makalapas ug moduso sa listahan ngadto sa city health inspectors sa dili mosunod sa mandao sa City Health.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

