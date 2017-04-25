Mga piniriso sa CPDRC 'nakonsensya

HUMAN niduaw ang imahe ni Sr. Sto. Niño sa Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) subay sa mga kalihukan sa Kaplag Festival, pipila ka mga piniriso daw natandog ug nitahan sa ilang gihuptan nga mga kontrabando sama sa drugas ug cellphone. Gitug-an ni CPDRC officer-in-charge, Bobby Legaspi nga 10 ka mga sachet sa gituohang shabu, nga gibana-banang nagkantidad og P10,000 gi-surrender sa pipila ka mga piniriso. Gawas niini, dunay laing tulo ka mga cellphone ang gitahan usab. Nagtuo si Legaspi nga natandog ang mga nitahan sa maong mga kontrabando sa pagduaw sa imahe ni Sr. Sto. Niño sa prisohan. Wa hinuoy bladed weapons o hinagiban nga gi-surrender. Tungod sa boluntaryo nga pag-surrender og drugas ug cellphones, di pasakaan og dugang kaso ang mga piniriso nga nagtinir niini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

