Missing nga bukog nakaplagan

BUKOG na nga napalgan ang usa ka mag uuma nga wa na igkita kapin sa usa ka buwan human makaplagi sa lawom nga bung-aw sa sityo Dam, Barangay Pamutan, bukiran nga barangay sakop sa siyudad sa Sugbo, pasado alas 12 sa udto niadtong Lunes. Napalgan ni Renante Kalinawan, 36, ang mga bukog sa iyang amahan nga si Nicolas Kalinawan 54, nagpuyo sa lugar. Sa pasiuna nga imbestigasyon nila ni SPO2 Ruth Violango sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office nga wa na igkita si Nicolas sa iyang mga anak sukad pa niadtong Marso 14.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

