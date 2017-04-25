Pabiling luwas ang Bohol bisan sa engkwentro

TAGBILARAN CITY - Giseguro sa Department of Tourism (DOT) nga kayang ipabiling luwas sa mga sundawo ug kapulisa ang mga turistang mobisita sa Central Visayas karong summer. Taliwala sa mga gipagawas nga travel advisories sa Amerika, Australia, United Kingdom ug South Korea, gi-awhag sa DOT ang mga turista nga ipadayon lang ang ilang mga planong pagbisita sa mga destinasyon sa rehiyon tungod kay hugot man kining gibantayan sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ug Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Matud pa sa pahayag sa ahensya, padayon ang ilang pakig-alayon sa mga law enforcement agencies aron mapapas ang kabalaka sa mga turista. Apan nipahinumdom ang DOT sa mga turista nga himuon gihapon ang naandan nga pag-amping ug magbinantayon sa ilang pagbiyahe. Samtang gitumbok ni Bohol Gob. Edgar Chatto nga nagpabiling malinawon ang lalawigan taliwala sa bag-o lang nahitabong engkwentro sa tropa sa gobyerno ug pipila ka miyembro sa Abu Sayyaf Group. PIA 7 Bohol

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

