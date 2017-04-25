Pag-umangkon sa kapitan na-buy bust
PAG-UMANGKON sa barangay kapitan sa Pit-os, dakbayan sa Sugbo nadakpan ug nakuhaag binultong shabu sa miaging gabii.
Si Lloyd Bontilao,31, ulitawo, taga Brgy. Binaliw, dakbayan sa Sugbo, pag-umangkon ni Kapitan Leonilo Bontilao, nadakpan sa buy bust operation sa mga sakop sa Philippine Drug Enforcement (PDEA) 7.
Ang mga ahente sa PDEA nihulagway kang Lloyd nga usa sa mga idlas nga drug personality sa may Talamban area.
Nalakip siya sa high value target(HVT) ug taudtaud nga gipanid-an sa PDEA7 apan magbalhinbalhin og lugar sa pagpamaligya.
Ang mga ahente sa PDEA7 nipalit kang Lloyd og usa ka pakiting shabu nga mobalor og P500.
Dihang nibaligya, gipusasan dayon siya ug nakuhaan pa og dugang drugas.
Giingon nga siya magkumprahan og shabu sa lungsod sa Consolacion.
Gitug-an sab niya nga usa siya sa mga ni-surrender sa operation tokhang sa kapulisan.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!