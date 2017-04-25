Pag-umangkon sa kapitan na-buy bust

PAG-UMANGKON sa barangay kapitan sa Pit-os, dakbayan sa Sugbo nadakpan ug nakuhaag binultong shabu sa miaging gabii. Si Lloyd Bontilao,31, ulitawo, taga Brgy. Binaliw, dak­bayan sa Sugbo, pag-umangkon ni Kapitan Leonilo Bontilao, nadakpan sa buy bust operation sa mga sakop sa Philippine Drug Enforcement (PDEA) 7. Ang mga ahente sa PDEA nihulagway kang Lloyd nga usa sa mga idlas nga drug personality sa may Talamban area. Nalakip siya sa high value target(HVT) ug taudtaud nga gipanid-an sa PDEA7 apan magbalhinbalhin og lugar sa pagpamaligya. Ang mga ahente sa PDEA7 nipalit kang Lloyd og usa ka pakiting shabu nga mobalor og P500. Dihang nibaligya, gipusasan dayon siya ug nakuhaan pa og dugang drugas. Giingon nga siya magkumprahan og shabu sa lungsod sa Consolacion. Gitug-an sab niya nga usa siya sa mga ni-surrender sa ope­ration tokhang sa kapulisan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.