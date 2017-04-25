Sakop sa 4Ps may rice subsidy

CALBAYOG CITY – Mga sakop sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) sa Calbayog City nagpasalamat ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nunot sa pagtuman sa iyang pasalig nga mohatag og rice subsidy. Gawas sa kwarta nga ilang nadawat sama sa tabang alang sa ilang panglawas, edukasyon ug nutrisyon, ang pamilya sa Pantawid gihatagan og P600 matag buwan. Ang rice subsidy ihatag niadtong narehistro nga aktibo ug “compliant” 4Ps nga pamilya sa regular nga Conditional Cash Transfer ug Modified Conditional Cash Transfer lakip kadtong gi-classify isip “transitioning beneficiaries.” Gikinahanglan nga i-monitor sila sa programa ug misunod og usa ka kondisyon sa programa, usa ka buwan sa di pa sila makadawat og rice subsidey. Sunnex

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

