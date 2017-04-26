Inventory sa giprotestahang balota giuswag

GIUSWAG sunod semana ang inventory ug turnover sa ballot boxes sa mga presinto nga giprotestahan ni kanhi ma­yor Michael Rama nga unta himuon kagahapong adlawa. Martes, Mayo 2 na himuon ang maong inventory ug turnover human matod pa ang kampo ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña nihangyo nga iuswag kini gumikan sa short notice sanglit ang legal counsel sa mayor nakabase man sa kaulohan ug dili pwede nga mag-inventory nga wa ang duha ka mga kampo. Matod ni Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano, Cebu Election Supervisor nga si Atty. Marchel Sarno, election officer sa Cebu City North District, nakadawat og request gikan sa abogado ni Osmeña nga wa silay mapadala nga representative gumikan usab sa short notice sanglit nakabase sila sa kaulohan. Kini human di pa mahimo ang pag-imbentaryo nga way representante sa duha ka mga kampo tungod kay ang mahitabo kwestiyunon. Dugang ni Castillano usa usab sa hinungdan nga ang ilang mga tawo karon nakatutok sa rehistrasyon ug duha ra usab ka adlaw malangay ang imbentaryo sanglit sa Mayo 2 sugdan na nila kini dayon. Gipasabot ni Castillano sa pag­pahigayon unya og imbentar­yo nga di ablihan ang ballot box. Ang buhaton mao ang pagsusi sa physical condition sa ballot kon naa pa ba ang plastic seal, naka-padlock ba ug uban pa. Human sa inventory, ang mga balota i-turnover kang Cas­tillano ug sulod sa tulo ka adlaw dad-on kini sa kaulohan. Nunot niini, makigtagbo si Cas­tillano sa mga abogado ni Ra­ma aron tukion ang mahitungod sa retrieval aron sabutan kon unsaon pagpadala sa Manila ang mga balota sanglit ang mo­gasto niini mao ang protestant. Nasuta nga ang recounting adto himuon sa Comelec Manila kay sigon pa ni Castillano basta city mayor ang mi-protesta, ang Comelec Manila may duna’y hurisdiksiyon niini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

