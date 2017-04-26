Pagsung sa Abu Sayyaf Group ingon sa hikog: PNP

ABU Sayyaf Group nga ning-abot sa Bohol gihulagway sa ka­pulisan nga daw sa nag­hi­kog tungod kay wa makapor­ma sa ilang teroristang ka­li­hukan tungod sa kaabtik sa katawhan nga mihatag sa im­­pormasyon sa ilang kadu­da­hang lihok sa mga awtoridad. Sa pag-abot pa lang sa gituohang onse ka mga sakop sa ASG sa barangay Napo, Inabanga, namatikdan na ang ilang presensya. Dali nga nakataho ang mga residente sa maong barangay sa mga awtoridad sa ilang presensya ug giaksyonan dayon sa mga sundawo ug kapulisan. Upat dayon sa mga bandido ang namatay sa unang adlaw sa gubat diin lakip sa namatay ang ilang leader nga si Abu Rami nga nakahatag na kanila og kahadlok. Matod ni Chief Supt. Noli Taliño nga nagtuo ang bandidong grupo nga susama sa Mindanao ang Central Visayas nga dunay katagoan kon gukdon sa mga awtoridad.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

