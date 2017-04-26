Special holiday sa Lapu-Lapu karon | SunStar

Special holiday sa Lapu-Lapu karon

Special holiday sa Lapu-Lapu karon

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Ni
Flor V. Querubin

OPISYAL nga gideklarar sa Malacañang nga usa ka ‘special non-working’ holiday ka­rong adlawa sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu agig pagtimaan sa ika-496 nga kasaulogan sa Kadaugan sa Mactan.

Ang Proclamation 198 nga gipirmahan sa executive secretary ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga si Salvador Medialdea nagkanayon; “The Battle of Mactan is among the significant events in the Philippine history and serves as testimony to the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Filipinos.”

Karong buntag masaksihan ang re-enactment sa sangka ni Datu Lapu-Lapu ug Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan nga highlight sa ‘Ka­daugan sa Mactan’.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

