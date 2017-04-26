Special holiday sa Lapu-Lapu karon
OPISYAL nga gideklarar sa Malacañang nga usa ka ‘special non-working’ holiday karong adlawa sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu agig pagtimaan sa ika-496 nga kasaulogan sa Kadaugan sa Mactan.
Ang Proclamation 198 nga gipirmahan sa executive secretary ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga si Salvador Medialdea nagkanayon; “The Battle of Mactan is among the significant events in the Philippine history and serves as testimony to the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Filipinos.”
Karong buntag masaksihan ang re-enactment sa sangka ni Datu Lapu-Lapu ug Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan nga highlight sa ‘Kadaugan sa Mactan’.
