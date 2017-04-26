Way recall nga mahitabo sa mga sakyanan: Tumulak

WAY recall nga nahitabo, tubag ni Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak subay niining pasangil ni Councilor Joel Garganera nga wa pa giuli sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan ang mga sakyanan ug armas nga gikuha niini gikan sa kapulisan. Si Tumulak. kinsa deputy mayor for police matters, ni­­aw­hag kang Garganera ug sa Po­­­lice Advisory Council (PAC) sa Sugbo nga makigtagbo sa Philippine National Police (PNP) aron mahatagan og katin-awan nga giisip nila nga recall. Niadtong Martes dihang si Gar­ganera nipalabang og reso­lusyon sa Konseho nga nag-aw­hag sa Office of the Mayor nga mosumiter og report sa giisyu nga mga sakyanan ug armas sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). Matod ni Tumulak nga base sa talaan sa General Services Office, way recall nga nahitabo ug sa 114 ka sakyanan sa CCPO, 103 niini gikan sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. “Sa 103 vehicles assigned sa PNP there were only 11 vehicles gikan sa PNP national head quarters gibutang diha sa Cebu City Police Office, so how come nga magkuwang man ang Cebu City?,” pangutana ni Tumulak. Gibutyag usab sa konsehal nga adunay 18,090 ka litros nga allocation sa gasolina ang gihatag sa City Government sa 103 ka sakyanan gikan sa Cebu City ug lakip ang 11 sa PNP national.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.