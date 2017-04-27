200 ka armas sa dakbayan sa Sugbo wa ma-renew?

KINING paglainlain og opis­yal sa kapulisan, mao ang nakitang rason sa pangu sa General Services Office sa dakbayan sa Sugbo nga hangtod karon wala pa ma-renew ang lisensiya sa kapin 200 ka mga armas sa dakbayan diin lakip niini ang sa kapulisan. Gibutyag ni GSO head, Ronaldo Malacora nga nibalik sila sa sinugdanan tungod kay ang una nilang gisumiter nga rekisitos na-expire na, human nga mipagawas og laing rekisitos ang bag-ong milingkod nga pangu sa Firearms and Explosives Division. Dugang ni Malacora nga mibalik sila sa sinugdanan sa renewal sa mga lisensiya sa mga armas sa siyudad tungod kay ang unang mga dokumento nga nasumetir sa Firearms and Explosives Division sa Camp Crame ni-expire tungod kay, matod pa, lahi na sab ang gikinahanglang rekisitos sa buhaton kay bag-o na ang milingkod sa maong opisina. Nibutyag usab kini nga ang gipangayo aron ma-renew ang mga lisensiya sa armas mao ang Juridical nga License To Own and Possess (LTOP) hinungdan nga mibalik na sab og renew ang GSO sa mga gikinahanglan nga do­kumento diin lakip na kang Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña sanglit silang duha mao ang mo-submit niini i­­­sip pangulo sa ahensiya ug isip custodian. Wire, HBL

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 28, 2017.

