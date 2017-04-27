Bohol malinawon, luwas na: Chatto

BISAN kon aduna pay mga miyembro sa Abu Sayyaf nga padayon pang gipangita, gideklarar ni Gobernador Edgar Chatto ug sa Provincial Tourism Council nga luwas na ang mga lugar sa Lalawigan, hilabi na ang mga tourist spot. Ang mao nga mga dapit layo ra sa mga lungsod diin nahitabo ang engkwentro tali sa mga tro­pa sa kagamhanan ug Abu Say­yaf, matod sa hiniusang pamahayag nila ni Chatto ug sa council. Matod pa ni Chatto nga wa nay hulga sa terorismo ang Probinsya sa Bohol human napatay ang ilang lider nga si Muamar Askali alyas Abu Rami ug laing tulo ka mga kauban sa unang engkwentro sa Barangay Napo, Inabanga niadtong Abril 11. Nisamot ka huyang ang grupo dihang nadiskobrehan ang gihimong hideout nga usa ka langob nilang Joselito Melloria, kinsa napatay sa tropa sa gobiyerno niadtong Abril 22 ug laing tulo ka mga kauban nga sakop sa bandidong grupo sa laing engkwentro sa lungsod sa Clarin. Gipadayag ni Atty. Lucas Nunag, chairman sa Provincial Tourism Council nga ang lugar diin nahitabo ang engkwentro layo ra sa ilang gitawag og tourism zones sama pananglit sa beach sa Panglao, Chocolate Hills sa Carmen, River Cruise sa Loboc nga nahimutang di momenos 50 ngadto sa 80 kilometros ang gilay-on gikan sa lugar nga gigubatan. Ang Inabangga ug Clarin layo ra usab sa Tagbilaran City nga maoy Capital sa Bohol diin nahimutang ang airport, ug Tagbilaran City Wharf. Matod ni Nunag nga aduna say gipahigayon nga checkpoints sa militar ug kapulisan sa matag lungsod aron masiguro nga way dautang tawo ang makalusot ug makamugna og kasamok.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 28, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.