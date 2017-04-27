Bomba nakit-an sa gitukoran og edipisyo sa Lahug

NAKUHA sa kapulisan ang usa ka bomba gikan sa luna nga gitukoran sa usa ka edipisyo sa Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City niadtong Miyerkules sa hapon. Base sa imbestigasyon, nagkawot ang backhoe ope­rator sa maong construction site dihang iyang nabantayan ang usa ka gahi nga butang. Sa ilang pagsusi, usa kini ka daan nga bomba nga gituohang sa Ikaduhang Gubat sa Kalibutan. Gituohan nga usa kini ka 500 pound bomb. Mariezze Herrero CNU Comm Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 28, 2017.

