Bugaw nasikop

DUHA ka mga tawo ang nasikop sa kapulisan sa Station 5 sa Mandaue City Police Office sa kasong human trafficking tungod sa pagpamugaw babayeng og menor sa Sitio Pokang, Brgy. Looc, sa dakbayan niadtong Martes sa gabii. Kini human nihimo og entrapment operation ang kapulisan sa reklamo sa usa ka menor nga si Mary (tinuod nga pangan gipugngan), 17,taga Villa del Rio, Babag II, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu. Nasikop atol sa operasyon pasado alas 9 sa gabii si Izza Prada, 19, dalaga, taga Isla Palma sa maong barangay ug si Junjie Tayros, 33, stay-in worker ug contact person ni Prada sa usa ka pension house sa Guizo. Matod ni PCInsp. Wilbert Parilla, hepe sa Station 5 sa MCPO nga atol sa operasyon, nakigtambayayong una sila sa City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO) sanglit menor ang biktima nga nireklamo sa kapulisan. Pasado alas 7 sa gabii, giingong ni-text si Prada kang Mary nga may kostumer sila nga nagpaabot apan wa mahibaw ang suspek nga police decoy ang nakigtransaksyon kanila. Si Prada nisugot nga “gamiton” si Mary sa decoy bugti sa P1,500. Ang decoy ug si Prada nagkita una sa usa ka convenience store duol sa usa ka tunghaan diin niadto usab si Mary aron kuhaon ang marked money gikan kang Prada.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 28, 2017.

