Eleksiyon karong Oktubre ipaklaro

CEBU Provincial Comelec nagtinguha nga maklaro na sa Ubos-Balay Balauranan ug executive department kon ipadayon ba ang pag-oktaba sa barangay ug SK elections sa Oktubre. Si Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano niingon nga P8 bil­yones ang budget sa Comelec alang sa gitakdang eleksiyon ug mausik kon mahinayak sa paggasto subay sa ilang pagpangandam sa maong eleksiyon apan dili unya madayon ang eleksiyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 28, 2017.

