Reklamo batok ni Brgy. Kapitan Suson gibasura sa komiti sa Mandaue council

GI-DISMISS sa Mandaue Ci­ty Council Committee on Good Government, Public Ethics and Accountability ang reklamo batok ni Kapitan Renato Suson nunot sa “negligence of duty” nga gipasang-at sa faculty ug staff sa Labogon National High School.

Niadtong Enero, ang disaster coordinator sa maong tunghaan nga si Master Teacher Edgar Espina Jr., Parent-Teachers Association President Mariano Bayon-on Jr. ug school head Kenn Norway Marzado nireklamo sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) batok ni Suson kalabot sa giingong kalapasan sa section 10 sa RA 9003 kon Ecolgical Waste Management Law.

Apan gipadayag sa duha ka pahina nga report ni Konsehal Nenita Layese, chairman sa komitiba nga nagkasabot ang duha ka partido ug “amicable settlement” sa wa nakolektang basura sud sa tunghaan.

"Since complainants and respondent came to a settlement as to the regular monthly collection of the garbage of the school, complainants have no more other claims against the barangay captain, and there being more issues to be resolved, the complaint shall now be DISMISSED," sumala pa sa maong report.

Atol sa preliminary conference tali sa faculty ug staff sa tunghaan uban ni Suson, si Layese niingon nga nakabot ra ang mga reklamante sa sitwasyon sa barangay kapitan.

Gipasabot ni Suson nganong napakyas ang barangay sa pagkuha sab asura niadtong Enero ug Pebrero mao nga duha lang ka truck ang nagdagan sa barangay.

"We are catering the entire big barangay of Labogon, aggravated by the irregular services of the unpaid truck helpers, the clean and green workers who were not paid for their wages and allowances for the past seven months," matod ni Suson.

Dugang sa kapitan nga adunay usab silay panagbangi sa konseho sa barangay. Hinuon, iyang gisaysay nga nga i-schedule na ang koleksyon sa basura sa tunghaan nga himuon matag unang Sabado sa buwan.

Nisugot ra usab ang mga kawani sa maong sugyot sa kapitan. Ang Labogon maoy ikaduhang dako sa 27 ka barangay sa Mandaue.